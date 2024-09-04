Aevo (AEVO) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Aevo has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Aevo token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular exchanges. Aevo has a total market cap of $259.47 million and $26.70 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002386 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.
Aevo Token Profile
Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz.
Buying and Selling Aevo
