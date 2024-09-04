Aevo Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Aevo has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Aevo has a total market capitalization of $273.17 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 870,249,251.8569943 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.30800218 USD and is down -6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $25,990,641.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

