Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Get Aflac alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.50. 1,882,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Aflac has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $111.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,319,000 after acquiring an additional 285,576 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,254,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Aflac by 1.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,429,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,437,000 after acquiring an additional 31,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,820,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,220,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.