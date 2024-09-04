AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 0.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.23. Approximately 2,566,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,463,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

