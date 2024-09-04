Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.29% of Air T worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Air T Stock Down 0.6 %

Air T stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. Air T has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $62.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Air T Company Profile

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.61%. The business had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

