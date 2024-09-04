Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.38

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.38 and traded as low as C$14.26. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$14.26, with a volume of 13,595 shares changing hands.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$580.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.37). Algoma Central had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of C$180.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.7707824 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

Algoma Central Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is 45.78%.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.

