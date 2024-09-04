Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.38

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.38 and traded as low as C$14.26. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$14.26, with a volume of 13,595 shares changing hands.
Algoma Central Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$580.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.72.
Algoma Central (TSE:ALC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.37). Algoma Central had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of C$180.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.7707824 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Algoma Central Announces Dividend
Algoma Central Company Profile
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates through Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segments. The company operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, and salt producers as well as, agricultural product distributors.
