Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.63, with a volume of 36,229 shares.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jørn Madsen sold 15,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.94, for a total transaction of C$1,259,100.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

