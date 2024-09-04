Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $347,000 Stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,844,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Burford Capital by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 98,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the second quarter worth $256,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 13.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 4,376.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,016,082 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.10). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 45.81%. The business had revenue of $159.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BUR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUR

Burford Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.