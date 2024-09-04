Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $209,000 in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CR. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Crane by 103.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,348,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,216,000 after purchasing an additional 685,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,659,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at about $16,205,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Crane by 313.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 145,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Crane by 13.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 727,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crane from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $150.74 on Wednesday. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.57 and a 52-week high of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

