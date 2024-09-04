Allegheny Financial Group LTD Raises Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in CarMax were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,327.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 3,094.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,949,000 after buying an additional 577,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5,711.9% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after buying an additional 419,826 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Down 1.8 %

KMX opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, August 16th. Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

