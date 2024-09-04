Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 519 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD decreased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $715,712.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

