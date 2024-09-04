Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Short Interest Update

Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,300 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 564,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allurion Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allurion Technologies stock. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Allurion Technologies worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Allurion Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Allurion Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ALUR opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Allurion Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $43.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

