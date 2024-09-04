Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Plans GBX 4.20 Dividend

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alpha Group International Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ALPH stock opened at GBX 2,450 ($32.22) on Wednesday. Alpha Group International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,460 ($19.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,630 ($34.58). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,454.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,186.24. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.04 and a beta of 1.74.
Alpha Group International Company Profile
