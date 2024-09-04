Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH) Plans GBX 4.20 Dividend

Alpha Group International plc (LON:ALPH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Alpha Group International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ALPH stock opened at GBX 2,450 ($32.22) on Wednesday. Alpha Group International has a 12 month low of GBX 1,460 ($19.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,630 ($34.58). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,454.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,186.24. The company has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1,197.04 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Alpha Group International alerts:

Alpha Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Alpha Group International plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.