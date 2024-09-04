ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2024

Shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEURGet Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.93. 2,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEURFree Report) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.01% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.