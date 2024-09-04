ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.93. 2,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF ( BATS:OEUR Free Report ) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.01% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

