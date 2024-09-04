ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.93. 2,602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.85.
ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82.
ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF
ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile
The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Marvell Technology AI Boom is Just Getting Started with ASIC
- About the Markup Calculator
- Trends Investors Should Watch This Quarter for Market Insights
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Homebuilders Poised for a Breakout: Top Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.