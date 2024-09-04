Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.91

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.91 and traded as high as C$24.47. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$24.30, with a volume of 172,528 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALS shares. Cormark increased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.47.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of C$19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.333002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.13%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

