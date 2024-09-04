Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Down 0.6%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $173.03 and last traded at $175.17. 8,795,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 42,410,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average of $181.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

