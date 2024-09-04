AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

DIT opened at $140.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $119.34 and a one year high of $219.00.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $717.85 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of AMCON Distributing worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.