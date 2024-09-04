Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 716,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DOX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Get Amdocs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DOX

Amdocs Trading Down 0.4 %

DOX opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.