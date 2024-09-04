Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Down to $29.52

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.52, but opened at $28.26. Ameresco shares last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 21,070 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. B. Riley raised Ameresco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.62.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $132,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $22,650,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,325,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $12,065,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,821,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

