American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 10,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $789,947,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,862,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,755,000 after buying an additional 2,575,854 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,609,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,848,000 after buying an additional 1,679,846 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,673,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,714 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

NYSE AMH opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.92.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

