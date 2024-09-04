American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 55,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 70.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 697,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 289,229 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

