Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in August

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,635,300 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 31st total of 1,545,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $190.27 million, a PE ratio of -114.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.07.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.77 million. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Amerigo Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0217 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is presently -899.10%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

