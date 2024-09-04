Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP William Davies Sells 8,700 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $442.91. The stock had a trading volume of 311,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,531. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.58 and a 200-day moving average of $425.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $450.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

