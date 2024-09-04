Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days. Currently, 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMPH

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,409 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 17,101 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $736,540.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,130.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,979 shares of company stock worth $1,656,097 over the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $8,610,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 870.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 213,014 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 317,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105,232 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.