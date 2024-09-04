Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02. Approximately 3,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.
Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.08.
About Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF
The ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (GERM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted, narrow index of US-listed, global biotech companies that are engaged in the testing and treatments of infectious diseases. GERM was launched on Jun 17, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
