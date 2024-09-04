Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 6.9 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $218.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.53.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

