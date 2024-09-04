Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Up 8.9% in August

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,227,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $537,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,668 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17,535,360.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,753,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $218.71 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

