Analysts Set Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Target Price at $9.30

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $328,224.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $328,224.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $119,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,310.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $701,889 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,892,000 after buying an additional 164,333 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 797.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,409,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 59,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after purchasing an additional 453,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 148,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

