Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Down 5.3% in August

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANEB opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.99. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

