Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Short Interest Down 5.3% in August

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ANEB opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -0.99. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- AbbVie Stock Post Humira is Still an Attractive Stock to Hold
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- These 2 Sectors Could Provide Roadmap for the Market
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks to Own if You Are Bearish on The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.