Applied Digital Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl forecasts that the company will earn ($0.84) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.29). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 109.89% and a negative net margin of 88.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $3.15 on Monday. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $432.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 4.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Digital by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

