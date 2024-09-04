Arbitrum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.70 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $156.24 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,496,129,217 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.5152968 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 993 active market(s) with $132,842,990.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

