Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARCH. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Arch Resources stock opened at $130.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $116.44 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.10 and its 200 day moving average is $156.24.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

