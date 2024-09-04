Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 3.8%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.51. 3,150,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,623,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.