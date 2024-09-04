Archer Investment Corp Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 366,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,845,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

NYSE:WMT opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,306,511 shares of company stock valued at $420,470,807. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

