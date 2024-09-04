Archer Investment Corp Buys 1,045 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1,771.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 843,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,690,000 after buying an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC opened at $163.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.56 and its 200 day moving average is $161.23.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

