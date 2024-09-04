Archer Investment Corp Buys 15,009 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UJUN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000.

Shares of UJUN opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

