Archer Investment Corp Buys 2,819 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

