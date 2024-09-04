Archer Investment Corp Buys 570 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after purchasing an additional 141,224 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,704,000 after acquiring an additional 149,765 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,823,000 after acquiring an additional 88,083 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,236,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,292,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $174.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $182.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.79.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

