Archer Investment Corp Buys 7,255 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,177 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.54.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

