Archer Investment Corp Purchases 1,065 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 112.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after buying an additional 274,967 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

