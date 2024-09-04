Archer Investment Corp Purchases 4,553 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBTE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,426,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,332 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,998,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,926,000 after acquiring an additional 75,012 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,507,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 749,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 787,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after purchasing an additional 92,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 412,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 71,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBTE opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.74 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.1007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

