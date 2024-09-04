Ardor Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Ardor has a market cap of $61.62 million and $5.07 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00037389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

