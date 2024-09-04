Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Asana Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE ASAN opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Get Asana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $304,166.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at $9,047,827.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.