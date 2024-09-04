Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC upgraded Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.46.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after purchasing an additional 490,823 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 854,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Asana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 235,135 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $25,246,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter valued at $17,100,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

