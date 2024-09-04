Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Shares of ASAN traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 996,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,276. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,754,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Asana by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Asana by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

