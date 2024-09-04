Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $277.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $15.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.87. 1,706,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,984. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

