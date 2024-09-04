ASD Market Cap Tops $24.78 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. ASD has a market cap of $24.78 million and $1.32 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008437 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,713.81 or 1.00000967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008056 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007798 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03773799 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,377,255.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

