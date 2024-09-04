ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,182,000 after buying an additional 584,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,795 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after acquiring an additional 313,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,575,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.18. 813,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,732,550. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.