ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Down 3.3 %

ASML traded down $27.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $817.61. The company had a trading volume of 668,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,078. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $322.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $939.95 and a 200-day moving average of $953.83.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.55%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.