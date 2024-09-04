AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $29.41

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.41, but opened at $31.99. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 4,681,021 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 16.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 76,088 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

