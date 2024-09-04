AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $29.41

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.41, but opened at $31.99. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 4,681,021 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 76,088 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

